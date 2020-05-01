NEW YORK, May 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has committed to provide U.S. hospitals with six months of recruitment offerings free of charge to aid in the fight against COVID-19. U.S. hospitals will now have access to technologists skilled in healthcare and the ability to post tech jobs on Dice.
"Hospitals have been heavily impacted by the Coronavirus. Frontline healthcare workers have been working tirelessly to provide medical care to those fighting COVID-19, and hospital management have needed to drastically adjust to a new normal. Many hospitals are currently facing increased demands on their electronic medical record technologies, dealing with gaps in staff technologist roles that could provide mainframe support, and are having trouble filling administrative roles to help scale. Dice is committed to providing hospitals with recruitment relief during this unprecedented time," said Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
Dice's Healthcare Technologists
Dice can provide active candidate profiles of tech specialists skilled to support some of the biggest needs facing hospitals:
- Electronic Medical Records (EMR): Dice has over 3,700 technologists with EMR experience that have been active in the last 90 days. Additionally, over 1,600 active candidates on Dice are specifically skilled in Epic, one of the most oft-used pieces of software for EMR.
- Healthcare Administration: Dice has over 9,400 active technologists with healthcare administration experience who can provide crucial management and oversight support for hospitals.
- Mainframe Technologies: The technologies used to build and maintain older mainframes require deep knowledge of COBOL. Over 8,000 active technologists on Dice have COBOL experience.
To provide hospitals with highly qualified technologists who can help solve the issues facing hospitals today and in the future, Dice's recruitment offering will allow access to top technologists with all levels of experience via Dice's AI-powered TalentSearch™ solution.
How to Get Started
- Hospitals can take advantage of this opportunity beginning May 1, 2020. Dice is encouraging hospitals to sign up before July 1, 2020 to receive the full benefit of six months of assistance before the end of 2020.
- Those interested can connect with Dice's Sales Team online or via phone at 1-800-662-0460.
- This program is available to hospitals that fall under NAICS' General Medical and Surgical Hospitals Code 622110 and are new to Dice.
Dice COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center
Dice is committed to helping technologists and tech employers across the U.S. manage their careers and hiring as the technology sector changes due the effects of the novel coronavirus. The Dice COVID-19 Jobs Resource Center is a tool for clients and candidates that includes upcoming virtual career fairs, data visualizations of job posting and job title trends, open remote jobs, roles by location, tech career and hiring resources, along with the latest industry insights and articles.
About Dice
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) brand.
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) is a leading provider of data, insights and employment connections through our specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities. Our mission is to empower technology professionals and organizations that hire them to compete and win through expert insights and relevant employment connections. Employers and recruiters use our websites and services to source, hire and connect with the most qualified and highly-skilled technology professionals, while professionals use our websites and services to find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and tailored career-related data. For nearly 30 years, we have built our Company on providing employers and professionals with career connections, news, tools and information. Today, we serve multiple markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
