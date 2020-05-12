NEW YORK, May 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has released its new U.S.-based 'remote jobs' classification. Using a new filter, technologists can easily discover the much-desired remote roles they're seeking, while employers gain increased engagement with their newly flagged remote jobs, a necessity during COVID-19.
Meeting the remote work demand and desire
Remote work has been a longstanding preference for technologists. The Dice 2020 Tech Salary Report showed that 93% of technologists want to work from home at least part of the time, with only 60% of respondents reporting they had that opportunity. However, as technologists enter their second or third month working from their home offices, it's clear that times have changed.
"Now more than ever, businesses realize they need an online model. As a result, we're seeing a number of companies looking for technologists to accelerate these efforts remotely. We're primed to support those needs by providing easy access to post and apply to remote jobs," shared Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc. parent company to Dice.
Clients to see increased visibility and engagement with remote jobs
In addition to offering Dice's robust AI-powered TalentSearch™ and database of high quality, engaged technologists, Dice continues to streamline the tech hiring process, saving valuable time between posting jobs, tracking applications and hiring ideal tech candidates. With the addition of Dice's new 'remote jobs' classification, clients will see more exposure to remote jobs, ultimately increasing discoverability and resulting in the strongest matches with specialized technologists.
Technologists' pursuit of remote jobs realized
Technologists prefer remote jobs over those that are strictly in-office, especially jobs that utilize their skills and advance their career goals. The Dice Job Search and Alerts platform provides the fastest results to the most relevant job openings. Now, Dice's new remote jobs filter provides remote jobs via a simple keyword search, providing technologists a fast solution to apply for the work-from-home roles they're pursuing.
"Technologists are seeking remote jobs now more than ever, a trend that will likely continue beyond the pandemic. With companies finding that technologists can succeed outside of the office environment and still prove productive, the demand and desire for remote jobs will continue into the future. We're thrilled to provide Dice's new remote jobs classification to help clients and technologists quickly connect to fill these important roles," shared Christian Dwyer, Chief Product Officer of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
Read more on Dice Insights: Why Remote Work Is Important – Plus How To Get It Right
About Dice
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands --Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For nearly 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
