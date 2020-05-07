NEW YORK, May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE: DHX) announced today that Dice, its leading career hub for technology professionals, has launched Dice Sourcing Services, a dedicated resource to source and screen high-quality technologists, allowing recruiters time to focus on building meaningful professional relationships with a qualified short list.
"Many firms are continuing to aggressively hire tech talent, and the demands on recruiters can often be plentiful, especially during these challenging times. Dice Sourcing Services applies Dice's deep technology market specialization and skills-based candidate database to source and screen top talent," shared Art Zeile, CEO of DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
Dice Sourcing Services customizes a solution for each client with a dedicated recruiting team to meet each employer's tech hiring goals and budget. The Dice team works as an extension of the client's team, diving in to make a difference quickly in their areas of greatest need. Dice Sourcing Services works rapidly and effectively by leveraging the power of Dice's AI-driven TalentSearch™ to provide employers with custom candidate lists derived from Dice's data-driven approach rooted in years of expert tech recruitment matching experience.
Dice Sourcing Services Features
- Dedicated Recruiting Team: Manages every step of a client's sourcing campaign
- Job Posts: Draws the attention of Dice's database of skilled and responsive tech professionals
- Integrated Marketing Campaigns: Reaches candidates through their preferred channels
- Maximized Brand Awareness: Positions a client's company as an ideal place to work
"Dice's new Sourcing Services provides recruiters and hiring managers the highest level of service. The combination of our data-driven approach, with the expertise of our experienced and dedicated recruiting teams, result in customized recruitment solutions for our valued clients," shared Tim Countryman, Senior Director of Sourcing Services for DHI Group, Inc., parent company to Dice.
About Dice
Dice is a leading tech career hub connecting employers with skilled technology professionals and providing tech professionals with career opportunities, data, insights and advice. Established in 1990, Dice began as one of the first career sites and today provides a comprehensive suite of recruiting solutions, empowering companies and recruiters to make informed hiring decisions. Dice serves multiple markets throughout North America. Dice is a DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) brand.
Dice Instagram | Dice Twitter: Employers, Dice Twitter: Candidates | Dice Employer Facebook | Dice Candidate Facebook
About DHI Group, Inc.
DHI Group, Inc (NYSE: DHX) is a provider of software products, online tools and services to deliver career marketplaces to candidates and employers globally. DHI's three brands—Dice, ClearanceJobs and eFinancialCareers— enable recruiters and hiring managers to efficiently search, match and connect with highly skilled technologists in specialized fields, particularly technology, those with active government security clearances and in financial services. Professionals find ideal employment opportunities, relevant job advice and personalized data to best manage their whole technologist life. For nearly 30 years, we have leveraged the latest technology to foster career connections in multiple markets including North America, Europe, the Middle East and the Asia Pacific region. Find out more at www.dhigroupinc.com.
Media Contact
Kristianna Sanders
dicemedia@dice.com
Dice Media Center
303-562-0337