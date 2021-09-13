TORONTO, Sept. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- dicentra, a contract research organization (CRO) and professional consulting firm headquartered in Toronto, is proud to announce its partnership with AIDP Inc., who will be signing on as the exclusive sponsor and co-host for the upcoming digital conference "The Future of Health and Wellness – From Personalized Nutrition to Artificial Intelligence". The virtual event is scheduled to take place on November 3, 2021.
The event is dicentra's first of its kind and promises to bring together industry experts in both personalized nutrition and artificial intelligence to discuss big issues impacting health and wellness today and in the future. AIDP Inc., will be organizing the personalized nutrition portion of the conference while dicentra will be organizing the artificial intelligence portion.
"Personalized Nutrition is an exciting area for the industry and there are a growing number of solutions," said Mark Thurston, President, AIDP Inc. "AIDP has been a pioneer in precision pre and probiotics which we believe offers the ultimate flexibility in personalized nutrition. This virtual event explores new research and new offerings in personalized nutrition and the role AI technology will play to enhance health. We are proud to partner with dicentra."
"Applications of artificial intelligence are at the forefront of every industry including health and wellness," said Peter Wojewnik, VP Growth, Marketing, and Sales, dicentra. "This conference brings together some of the best and brightest in artificial intelligence to delve into how AI is shaping their work, their industries, and our world."
The event marks the first partnership between AIDP Inc., a leader in functional ingredients, and dicentra, a contract research organization and professional consulting firm for the life sciences and food industries.
"We're very happy to partner with AIDP Inc., on this event," said Alicja Wojewnik, President & CEO, dicentra. "When we first started planning this event, we wanted to partner with a real authority on personalized nutrition. We found that partner in AIDP Inc. Their world-class expertise in functional ingredients and innovation will elevate not only the topic but also the profile of the entire event."
For more information about the event, visit https://pheedloop.com/TheFutureOfHealthAndWellness/site/home/ or follow dicentra on Twitter or LinkedIn to stay up to date on the event and join in the conversation.
About dicentra, Inc.
dicentra is a contract research organization and professional consulting firm that specializes in addressing all matters related to safety, quality, and compliance for all product categories in the life sciences and food industries. We evaluate, implement, and provide all the necessary support for your products and operations, allowing you to gain market access while building confidence in your brand. We achieve this through our four business divisions: Life Sciences, Food Safety & Quality, Global Certifications, and Clinical Trials. Since our inception in 2002, we have completed over 18,000 projects and serviced over 1,200 companies internationally.
About AIDP, Inc.
AIDP is a leader in functional ingredients, with a focus on extensively researched products that meet consumer demand for wellness and healthy aging. Its commitment is to source high-quality ingredients and provide proprietary solutions that address formulation challenges. AIDP's success is grounded in its depth of experience and commitment to strong science. For more information contact us at customercare@aidp.com and visit http://www.aidp.com.
