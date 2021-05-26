WARSAW, Poland, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- didXL, a leading European provider of global DID numbers, today announced availability of a new local termination outbound calling service in 22 countries. The service is designed for Cloud Communications providers who need to deliver local SIP outbound calling. didXL has been providing DIDs to the industry for over ten years and offers origination in over 100 countries.
While it may be possible to receive a call on a local number via SIP anywhere in the world, local operators are now starting to block calls with the CLI of local numbers arriving on their international gateway switches from outside the country. This has led to a pressing demand from Cloud Communications providers for easy and direct global access to local termination networks via SIP. To solve this industry problem, didXL has created a new extension of its popular DID services, enabling local in-country calling in more than 20 countries, with plans to increase the coverage to 40 countries by September 2021.
"The rapid growth in demand for Cloud Communications has been facilitated by the ability to use telephone numbers to enable a smooth transition from legacy PSTN systems," said Nils Oudejans, Chief Executive Officer of didXL. "We are excited to extend our DID services with outbound calling. This allows our customers to keep pace with evolving industry standards and continue to grow their VoIP businesses internationally."
The list of countries DIDs supporting local outbound calling includes: Angola, Brazil, Chile, Costa Rica, Denmark, Estonia, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Israel, Italy, Lithuania, Malta, Mexico, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Slovenia, Sweden, Thailand, Ukraine, and the United Kingdom.
About didXL: didXL is a leading wholesale provider of virtual numbers in over 100 countries. Since our founding in 2010, our goal is to make sourcing telephone numbers for IP Communications simple, transparent, and efficient. Customers can use our online portal or API to have easy access to numbers around the world for their Cloud Communications, Contact Center, Conferencing, or CPaaS use cases. We serve many leading carriers and service providers for their global SIP Trunking needs from our headquarters in Warsaw, Poland, with staff and management in Belgium, Germany, Netherlands and the United States. For more information, please visit http://www.didxl.com.
Contact:
Chris Busche null chris@didxl.com tel.+49 15234231035
Hugh Goldstein null hugh@didxl.com tel. +1 954 666 8636
Media Contact
Chris Busche, didXL, +49 15234231035, chris@didxl.com
SOURCE didXL