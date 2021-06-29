TORONTO, June 29, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Flybits, the leading digital experience platform for financial services, today announced the successful launch of Service Connect, a data-driven and contextual mobile app created for Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a world leader in providing end-to-end services, software, and hardware for the banking and retail industries. The app, created in collaboration with Diebold Nixdorf and powered by Flybits, was designed to provide technicians in the field a more streamlined experience when obtaining and utilizing insights from the DN AllConnectSM Data Engine.
Diebold Nixdorf's AllConnect Data Engine continuously aggregates and analyzes machine data received from devices using cloud computing and machine learning. When an incident is reported, it remotely identifies the precise root cause and the type of repair needed. With Service Connect, field technicians can enhance their knowledge base and ensure that incidents are resolved faster.
"Diebold Nixdorf has partnered with Flybits to improve how its field technicians work day-to-day as well as create a new blueprint to improve the overall lifecycle of its app," says Brian Jamieson, Chief Operating Officer at Flybits. "We're pleased to support the company's ongoing commitment to excellence with our technology that enhances the working model for field employees, while also helping to maintain the caliber of their fleet of devices efficiently. We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Diebold Nixdorf to drive more innovative solutions forward."
Service Connect was built with maximizing ease of use and productivity in mind. With it, field technicians can now view all relevant service requests and tasks based on their context, gain access to directions, and view open requests that all field employees are currently working on, all within one centralized mobile app.
"The ability to leverage Flybits' advanced core system and capabilities will go a long way in contributing to the outstanding performance of our solutions by streamlining the information delivery from our DN AllConnect Data Engine out to our field technicians in an optimized way," says Olaf Heyden, Senior Vice President, Chief Operating Officer of Diebold Nixdorf. "Having everything they need in a centralized location and the ability to contextualize information has a tremendous impact on providing our customers with a more proactive and predictive service model."
About Flybits
Flybits is the most advanced contextual engagement platform designed for the financial industry. It transforms data into experiences that build trust and preserve the privacy of individuals. So simple and accessible to use, Flybits empowers any employee to create and launch recommendations in minutes, at scale, turning a bank's mobile channels into a destination beyond transactions. For more information, visit http://www.flybits.com.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce.
We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit http://www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more
information.
