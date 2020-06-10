NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE: DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, announced today it signed a six-year ATM as a Service agreement with bank99, Austrian Post's new banking and financial services entity, to support a greenfield approach to set up and manage a new digital branch network from end-to-end. This partnership, valued at more than $20 million, enhances customer connectivity across bank and post branches.
Bank99 was launched in April 2020 as a result of a joint venture between Austrian Post and the GRAWE Banking Group to offer enhanced services including cash recycling systems, customer service terminals and cash dispensing ATMs to postal and branch customers. Bank99 selected Diebold Nixdorf's ATM as a Service model to integrate its self-service channels through a comprehensive solution, offering faster scalability through hardware, software, maintenance, asset financing and managed services. Diebold Nixdorf's self-service systems will optimize service costs to handle millions of bank transactions.
This ATM as a Service agreement, powered by Diebold Nixdorf AllConnect ServicesSM, includes nearly 500 self-service devices across 300 branches. The ATMs will run on a single software platform, DN VynamicTM, which enables the banks to stay connected to their consumers by delivering personalized interactions and continually innovating and evolving their self-service experience.
Diebold Nixdorf is deeply connected to Austrian public entities as demonstrated by the company's decades-long partnership with ARZ, bank99's core banking services and IT provider. This allows for a well-established, high-quality approach to the integration of self-service solutions across bank99's and Austrian Post's local branches and branch partner network. The company's expertise in the Austrian market enables the seamless integration of banking services throughout bank99's infrastructure.
Michael Wiedeck, chief sales officer at bank99 AG, said: "We had a vision that our clients would have access to our differentiated offerings through one connected channel. With Diebold Nixdorf, we now have the resources and the business partnership to turn that vision into a reality at optimal cost to operate. As a banking start-up in the 21st century, the ability to scale our digital retail banking offering to our Austrian customers in many remote locations is not only valuable, but also absolutely critical."
Neil Emerson, senior vice president and managing director, Banking Eurasia, at Diebold Nixdorf, said: "This new partnership with bank99 demonstrates how we can provide an enhanced solution to optimize individual digital banking ATM networks, powered by our global standard services platform and standard processes. Through our ATM as a Service program, we can optimize bank99's internal operations, minimize the total cost of ownership and continually enhance the consumer experience."
About bank99 AG
bank99 AG is an Austrian banking company that offers online services as well as personal support at almost 1,800 service points. bank99 AG is 80% owned by Austrian Post AG and 20% by Capital Bank - GRAWE Group AG. Austrian Post offers a nationwide branch network covering the whole of Austria, thus ensuring the availability of financial services for 99% of the population. The service is offered at 413 locations, and Austrian Post's Post Partners have been integrated as distribution channels. The company describes itself as a "local bank provider," which will close regional and temporal supply gaps in rural areas, among other things, by extending opening hours.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
