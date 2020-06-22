NORTH CANTON, Ohio, June 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diebold Nixdorf (NYSE:DBD), a global leader in driving connected commerce for the banking and retail industries, today reported preliminary financial results through May and re-established full-year 2020 financial guidance. The full press release can be found at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/press-releases.
In addition, a new investor presentation, which contains additional information on the company's financial position, results of operations, DN Now initiatives and industry statistics, is available at https://investors.dieboldnixdorf.com/events-and-presentations.
About Diebold Nixdorf
Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD) is a world leader in enabling connected commerce. We automate, digitize and transform the way people bank and shop. As a partner to the majority of the world's top 100 financial institutions and top 25 global retailers, our integrated solutions connect digital and physical channels conveniently, securely and efficiently for millions of consumers each day. The company has a presence in more than 100 countries with approximately 22,000 employees worldwide. Visit www.DieboldNixdorf.com for more information.
