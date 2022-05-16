NEW YORK, May 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Some of the primary growth drivers for the dies and molds market in India include the new opportunities with aluminum metal injection molding, according to a senior analyst at Technavio. The size of the market is expected to grow by USD 1.47 bn from 2020 to 2025.
Dies and Molds Market in India: Segment Highlights
- The dies and molds market in India is segmented by end-user (automotive, construction, electronics, machine tools, and others) and application (casting, forging, and injection molding).
- By end-user, the automotive segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period.
- The growing demand for and the availability of expertise and the potential market will lead to an increase in local manufacturing activities related to the automotive industry, thereby driving the demand for the production of various components necessary for the automotive sector. This, in turn, will drive the dies and molds market in India.
Dies and Molds Market in India: Key Vendor Offerings
- Alfa Plast Mould - The company offers a wide variety of professional plastic molds, including precision plastic Injection mold, plastic Blow mold with D flashing unit, compression molds, plastic hot runner system mold, fully automatic injection molds, transfer molds, plastic injection molded components.
- Classic Die Tools - The company offers molds with high-quality raw materials, high-quality other standard parts, and ultra-modern technology in compliance with set industry norms.
- DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd. - The company offers low pressure die casting (LPDC), gravity die casting (GDC), and over 3600 high pressure die casting (HPDC) for aluminum components for all major OEM and Tier I customers.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd. - The company offers standard parts die sets, including cast iron, steel, and aluminum die sets, die set press units, lamination die set units, and tooling pallet units.
- Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc. - The company offers high-quality tooling that caters to a broad cross-section of players across industries. These include industrial machines, pressure dies, casting dies, press dies, die casting dies, thermo compression molds, complex and large sheet metal tooling for auto panels, and progressive dies.
Notes:
- The dies and molds market size in India is expected to accelerate at a CAGR of 9% during the forecast period.
- The market is fragmented due to the presence of many established vendors holding significant market share.
- The year-over-year growth rate of the dies and molds market in India was 7.89% in 2021.
- The research report offers information on several market vendors, including Alfa Plast Mould, Classic Die Tools, DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc., Hindustan Die Castings, JPM Group, LÄPPLE AG, NAGATA AUTO PARTS Co. Ltd., and Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd.
Dies And Molds Market In India Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2020
Forecast period
2021-2025
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 9%
Market growth 2021-2025
USD 1.47 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
7.89
Regional analysis
India
Performing market contribution
India at 100%
Key consumer countries
India
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
Alfa Plast Mould, Classic Die Tools, DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd., Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc., Hindustan Die Castings, JPM Group, LÄPPLE AG, NAGATA AUTO PARTS Co. Ltd., and Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Five Forces Summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Application
- Market segments
- Comparison by Application
- Casting - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Forging - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Injection Molding - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Application
Market Segmentation by End-user
- Market segments
- Comparison by End-user
- Automotive - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Construction - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Electronics - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Machine tools - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by End-user
Customer Landscape
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive Scenario
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Alfa Plast Mould
- Classic Die Tools
- DIETECH INDIA (P) Ltd.
- Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Greatoo Intelligent Equipment Inc.
- Hindustan Die Castings
- JPM Group
- LÄPPLE AG
- NAGATA AUTO PARTS Co. Ltd.
- Sankalp Engineering & Services Pvt. Ltd.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
