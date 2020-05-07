MENLO PARK, Calif., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Diffbot - an AI startup that's indexed the entire web - today announced the availability of its Diffbot Knowledge Graph (DKG) query services within Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel to instantly power users' existing databases with comprehensive and publicly available information about companies and organizations, all with human-level discernment and zero manual research or entry.
"Millions of people, including myself, rely on spreadsheets daily to gain valuable insights," said Diffbot CEO Mike Tung. "And now, with the seamless integration of the DKG with both Sheets and Excel, everyday users have access to an extra layer of rich, clean and accurate information, all in one place."
By using a sophisticated combination of AI, machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, the integration of the DKG eliminates the need for web searching, manual data entry, data cleaning, as well as the need to switch in between productivity platforms. This provides an enterprise-ready database for business intelligence across companies, articles, people and skills, products, images, locations, discussions and more.
Select use cases for the integration of the DKG with Google Sheets and Microsoft Excel include:
- Market Intelligence: Track industry or competitor trends through news, organization and skills data.
- Sales and Marketing Intelligence: Identify, segment and research your Ideal Customer Profiles for ABM, outbound campaigns or lead enrichment.
- Data Enrichment: Fill gaps in your data about organizations, including employees, revenue, subsidiaries and more from a set of >200 million organizations.
"Knowledge graphs can unify Relational, Non-Relational, and unstructured data to capture real-world context match definitions, connect related entities using a flexible data model, and power a real-time view of your data," said Gartner Research Director, Sumit Pal. "Connections are omnipresent and knowledge graph platforms like Diffbot provide capabilities to leverage inherent relationships across heterogenous enterprise data to build smart applications."
Companies interested in accessing the Diffbot Knowledge Graph can visit www.diffbot.com.
About Diffbot:
One of the first profitable AI startups on record, Diffbot provides knowledge-as-a-service to power intelligent applications for some of the world's most prolific tech companies. It uses AI, computer vision, machine learning and natural language processing to provide businesses and developers with tools to effectively extract and understand facts from any web page. Diffbot also built the world's first true knowledge graph, enabling businesses to extract valuable insights from all of the information on the web in milliseconds. The company is based in Menlo Park, Calif.