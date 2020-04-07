NEW YORK, April 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Seed-stage venture capital firm, Differential Ventures, recently announced a grant program to support COVID-19 relief efforts. The Differential Ventures COVID-19 Grant Program is a $500,000 pool of funds which will be deployed as unrestricted grants of up to $25,000 each to venture-backed companies that are using data science, machine learning, or artificial intelligence to find a cure for COVID-19 or to support relief efforts for victims of COVID-19.
"The COVID-19 pandemic is a global crisis that should be a call to arms to the data science industry," said founding partner and philanthropist, David Magerman. "This is a crisis that data science is ideally and perhaps uniquely suited to address and solve. As we have seen more startups pivoting their businesses to help the world address the problems created by COVID-19, we wanted to reward them for their efforts and provide financial relief for the economic pain they are enduring for devoting resources altruistically."
The grant program will be accepting applications through April 30, 2020, and awarding grants on a rolling basis. To apply for a grant, visit the grant application web page differential.vc/covid19grant.
Differential Ventures is headquartered in New York City and actively invests in startups across the United States, Canada, and Israel. Previous investments include Ocrolus [FinTech infrastructure for document analysis], Mona Labs [production monitoring for AI], and Knockri [a skills analysis engine for hiring managers].
About Differential Ventures
Differential Ventures is a seed-stage venture capital fund founded by data scientists and entrepreneurs for data-focused entrepreneurs. The firm invests in early-stage tech startups that are building solutions that will transform the way businesses work. Differential was founded in 2017 and is led by Managing Partners David Magerman, Mitchell Kleinhandler, and Nick Adams. For more information, please visit www.differential.vc.
