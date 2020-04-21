TX products for critical infrastructure and intelligent traffic system applications and EX products for enterprise applications, all on a new, security-enhanced operating system to align with IoT market needs
HOPKINS, Minn., April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII), (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced the launch of several new cellular routers and extenders, each designed to meet the present and future connectivity needs of organizations in the transportation and enterprise marketplaces: the Digi TX54 and Digi TX64 mark the launch of its TX line of transportation and intelligent traffic system routers, while the Digi EX12 cellular extender joins the Digi EX15 in supporting indoor, enterprise use cases, particularly in signage, retail and food service markets.
Digi now has routers that include 5Ge / Gigabit LTE (Cat 18) radios, Band 71 and CBRS connectivity, 5G readiness, and are FirstNet Ready™.
Digi has created its new cellular connectivity offerings to match the shifting needs of the IoT marketplace and revamped their features to align with customer needs: whether TX for transportation, IX for industrial, or EX for enterprise, Digi has the right routers for the market's needs. On supported Digi devices, additional flexibility is available with the Digi CORE® plug-in module: no need to replace the whole unit, just swap the Digi CORE to the LTE standard needed.
While designed for different applications, Digi's new TX54, TX64 and EX12 are built on a strong foundation that is shared by the rest of Digi's routers, including:
- Digi Accelerated Linux (DAL), Digi's secure operating system for the most demanding business-critical and mission-critical applications. This release adds multicasting, expands routing protocols, and – critical for transportation applications – offers dual APN capabilities and supports dynamic DNS updates.
- Edge Compute, as each new router comes with Python built-in, allowing users to add intelligence on the device – from simple scripts to full-fledged IoT applications.
- Digi Remote Manager® for centralized device deployment, monitoring and control. With Digi Remote Manager, organizations can easily automate firmware, software and configuration updates of all units in the field – for complete asset tracking and compliance, including security protection. Also available as an Android or iPhone mobile app.
- Digi TrustFence®, the built-in security framework, protects internal and external I/O ports to prevent unwanted local intrusion. Digi TrustFence also provides data authentication and device identity management options. Digi TrustFence utilizes the latest encryption protocols for data in motion and over-the-air (OTA) transmissions to ensure the integrity of data flowing across a network.
"We're unveiling a number of new networking devices today and that will only continue throughout the year as we work to align with customer needs and the next generation of IoT applications in public safety, transportation, smart cities, retail, and beyond," said Brian Kirkendall, Vice President, Product Management, Digi International. "The Digi TX54, TX64 and EX12 routers are ready to begin that process out of the box today, but also as we continue into the future. We intend to make Digi the IoT connectivity player of choice as the generation of IoT we've heard about for years becomes a reality."
Designed for transportation, intelligent traffic system (ITS), and public safety applications, the Digi TX54 and Digi TX64 are built to make smart cities a reality. In traffic systems, these routers lay the connectivity groundwork needed for traffic monitoring and optimization for connected and even self-driving car capabilities in the future. Dual cellular and dual Wi-Fi makes them ideal for on-transit-vehicle connectivity by both eliminating network downtime with immediate cellular failover and providing simultaneous, firewalled passenger and administrator connectivity to meet the demands of modern riders without jeopardizing the transit organization's operations.
Additionally, the Digi TX64 with its dual Gigabit LTE (Cat 18) radios is ready for 5G as part of AT&T's 5G rollout.
Essentially, it is an Industrial computer with a Quad-core 1.9 GHz processor, with added routing capabilities. This creates new capabilities outside that of a traditional router for local file streaming and storage, to facilitate applications such as onsite camera monitoring, emergency response kits, and Wi-Fi for on-board transit applications
Digi built the EX12 – and the already available advanced featured Digi EX15 – for indoor retail and enterprise use cases. These offerings provide users with choice, to ensure they get the right features for their application needs at the right value. The new Digi EX12 is Digi's most affordable cellular extender for low to medium bandwidth applications, including business continuity, point of sale, and digital signage connectivity in retail and primary LTE connectivity in kiosks, ATMs, and lottery machines.
Both the Digi TX54 and TX64 are available now. The Digi EX12 will be available by this summer. For more information on these products, including specifications, data sheets and availability in your region, please visit:
Click to Tweet
.@DigiDotCom introduces the new Digi TX54 and Digi TX64 to meet the present and future #connectivity needs of organizations in the #transportation and #enterprise marketplaces: https://ctt.ec/T30UC+
About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).
Media Contact:
Eric Stephens
LEWIS
Office: +1 781-418-2400
Digi@teamlewis.com