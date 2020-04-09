Digi routers, cellular extenders and console servers provide reliable connectivity that is securely tunneled for at-home workers and out-of-band management capabilities for stretched, corporate data centers.
HOPKINS, Minn., April 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- With organizations moving in-office operations to remote environments due to COVID-19 quarantine mandates, creating a secure work-from-home network is a top priority. Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII, www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, today announced a hardware and software package, including the Digi EX15, Digi 6310-DX, Digi Connect® IT and Digi Remote Manager® that enable enterprises to simply provide remote workers with high-speed connectivity backed by corporate security tools and policies.
"As remote work increases, cybersecurity threats are also rising due to vulnerable connections and networks. Our remote worker connectivity package is designed to be easily deployed and configured to protect against those threats, regardless of where employees are working," says Brian Kirkendall, Vice President, Product at Digi International. "Arming employees with optimal tools to work efficiently and securely from home not only enables disruption-free productivity, it also creates peace of mind across the organization and ensures digital safety."
For primary wired WAN, a home office worker can connect the computer to the LAN port on the Digi device and the WAN port to the home Internet router. Corporate IT staff can configure the Digi device remotely via Digi Remote Manager to create a VPN tunnel between the home office and the corporate data center, encrypting all IP traffic in the tunnel. If there is service outage at the home, the Digi device with its cellular module will take over and keep communications running and all data secure.
Digi's work from home connectivity options include:
- Digi EX15: an LTE cellular extender that offers gigabit Ethernet and Wi-Fi connectivity, the Digi EX15 offers Ethernet ports for wired WAN and LAN connectivity, along with a serial RS-232 port for out-of-band management. Employees can easily connect through a wired connection or the LTE certified CORE plug-in cellular modem.
- Digi 6310-DX: a cellular extender powered by the 4G LTE-certified Digi CORE plug-in module. The Digi 6310-DX delivers primary or backup cellular failover for business continuity.
- Digi Connect IT:
- Connect IT Mini: Single serial ports with wired WAN and LAN for issue remediation and OOB management, and LTE Cat-M for maximum coverage
- Connect IT 4: Four serial port solution with wired WAN and LAN using the Digi CORE® LTE modem with support for CaT 1, CaT 4, or CaT 6 for always-on cellular out of band access to branch offices and retail locations
- Connect IT 16/48: Solutions offering 16 or 48 serial ports with wired WAN and LAN for higher density locations that may be deployed with Digi CORE LTE modems to support resilient access to key infrastructure and remote data centers
- Digi Remote Manager: Digi's comprehensive IoT device monitoring application allows enterprises to simply provision and monitor its network of cellular routers and extenders as they are deployed to a workforce. As such, businesses are able to establish master configuration profiles to allow the system to monitor remediate device configurations back to approved settings in the event they are out of compliance. The Digi Remote Manager is also PCI, HIPPA and NIST approved and allows customers to reduce the amount of hardware required to build solutions.
- Digi TrustFence®: a comprehensive security framework integrated into Digi's cellular routers, cellular extenders, and console management products.
For more information on leveraging Digi connectivity to create a safer work from home experience, please click here.
Digi will also be hosting a webinar on April 14 from 10-10:30 a.m. Central time, where Randall Kerr, director of networking products, will share how companies can ensure their remote employees can reliably and securely connect to the corporate network. Register here for the live webinar (or on-demand after April 14.)
About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).
