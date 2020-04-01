THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its product portfolio by signing a North American distribution partnership with Siglent Technologies, providing Digi-Key customers with world-class electronic test and measurement solutions. This expansion is part of the DK+ initiative, Digi-Key's continued growth as a world-class distributor to provide products, services and solutions for all phases of the technology innovation ecosystem.
"We're excited to partner with Digi-Key because it enables us to leverage Digi-Key's strong brand so that customers can purchase Siglent products as part of their DK+ initiative," said Dave Stuart, general manager at Siglent Technologies. "Digi-Key is one of the largest electronic component vendors and adding Siglent test and measurement equipment enables a customer to fulfill their component requirements as well as their test equipment needs. From an administrative perspective, Digi-Key's process is very efficient and the portal makes it easy for Siglent to monitor the order process and fulfill orders to our customers' expectations."
Siglent is a global leader in the design and manufacture of electronic test and measurement instruments that provide high accuracy data, dependable quality, and a smart user interface at prices that deliver value. Product innovation is a key driver for the company as it invests more than 15 percent of total sales into research and development and owns many patents for its advanced technologies.
"We look forward to partnering with Siglent to expand our test and measurement solutions and bring customers a wider selection and deeper product offering in global regional markets at competitive prices," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "Digi-Key is uniquely positioned to provide everything the technology innovation ecosystem needs thanks to the strength of our existing brands and world-class service model."
For more information about Siglent and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About Siglent Technologies
Siglent Technologies started in 2002 with the development of their first oscilloscope. Now, the portfolio has rapidly expanded to cover many areas of general purpose test instrumentation, including oscilloscopes, signal and function generators, digital multimeters, lab power supplies, spectrum analyzers and RF-signal generators. Today, Siglent is a global leader producing electronic test and measurement equipment that combines innovative features and functionality with a strong commitment to quality and performance. Siglent is ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 14001:2004 certified for its product quality and environmental management programs.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 10 million products, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 800 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com