THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it has expanded its Marketplace product portfolio by signing a U.S. distribution partnership with SG Wireless, providing Digi-Key customers with a wide range of solutions and products in the IoT space. This expansion is part of Digi-Key's Marketplace initiative, broadening the world's largest selection of electronic components and making Digi-Key more of a one-stop-shop than ever before.
As a true full-stack IoT solutions provider, SG Wireless offers high performance, off-the-shelf, turnkey, and custom products, in addition to full-stack design services and cloud-ready IoT platforms. SG Wireless' team has extensive wireless experience and global manufacturing capabilities that take users from ideation to proof-of-concept in just 90 days, making it faster than ever to get products to market.
"SG Wireless has proven to be a leading innovator in IoT solutions and we are excited to offer their range of wireless modules, gateways and sensors to our customers," said David Stein, vice president, global supplier management at Digi-Key. "IoT development has significant challenges, and SG Wireless is ideally positioned to serve this market. Their pre-certified devices remove obstacles for engineers and are designed as a solution, working together from sensor to cloud."
Digi-Key's Marketplace offering allows engineers to access more product lines than ever before. With the addition of SG Wireless, customers can easily find solutions for their IoT and sensor needs.
For more information about SG Wireless and to order from their product portfolio, please visit the Digi-Key website.
About SG Wireless
SG Wireless was launched in 2019 by global Electronics Manufacturer Services (EMS) provider, Season Group. SG Wireless is a full stack IoT provider who assists customers in taking their IoT concepts to a finished product. With our global manufacturing capabilities and the extensive wireless experience of our senior leadership team, we pride ourselves on being the only IoT provider offering design, development, manufacturing and everything in between. For more information, visit SG Wireless at www.sgwireless.com.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
