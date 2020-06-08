THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, received the 2019 Distributor of the Year – E-Catalog award for the third consecutive year by Omron Electronics Components - Americas. Digi-Key earned the recognition based on growing their mutual customer base with Omron, close cooperative marketing engagement, and sales collaboration between the companies.
For over 80 years, Omron Electronic Components has been a leading manufacturer and provider of advanced electronic components. Extensive product groups include relays, switches, connectors, MEMS flow sensors, pressure sensors, and optical components. Digi-Key inventories the broadest selection of Omron products, which are found in applications for the communications, transportation, HVAC, appliance, industrial automation, consumer electronics, test and measurement, and gaming markets around the world.
Omron seeks to further fulfill its mission "to improve lives and contribute to a better society." In lieu of a physical award and in recognition of their superior performance, Omron will make a donation to the Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf to help Digi-Key's local community during this challenging time.
"We are incredibly honored to receive this prestigious award and thank Omron Electronic Components for recognizing the outstanding efforts of the Digi-Key team," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "We're also grateful that Omron shares our commitment to giving back and we appreciate their contribution on our behalf to the Thief River Falls Area Food Shelf."
"I'm pleased to announce that Digi-Key has earned the 2019 Catalog Distributor of the Year award from Omron Electronic Components of the Americas," said Jeff Rogers, president and chief operating officer at Omron Electronic Components, Americas. "Digi-Key is an extremely important partner for Omron. Our teams work arduously to bring value and new customer creation around the globe. We look forward to enhancing our position as a supplier to Digi-Key. Congratulations to all Digi-Key members!"
About Omron Electronic Components
Omron Electronic Components is the Americas subsidiary of Omron Corporation, a $7 billion global leading supplier of electronics and control system components and services. Omron Electronic Components has an extensive sales network consisting of regional sales professionals, inside sales representatives, technical sales assistants, customer service staff, and an authorized distributor network. For more information, visit components.omron.com.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation – IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
