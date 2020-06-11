THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., June 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, received the 2019 Semiconductor Catalog Distributor of the Year award by Vishay Intertechnology, one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components.
The award, which would typically be presented at the annual EDS Leadership Summit, was sent to Digi-Key's headquarters.
Vishay offers an unmatched portfolio of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs and optoelectronics) and passive components (resistors, inductors and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace and medical markets.
"We are pleased to present the Digi-Key team with the Semiconductor Catalog Distributor of the Year award," said Dave Valletta, executive vice president of sales at Vishay Intertechnology. This award recognizes Digi-Key's partnership and support of our objective to acquire new customers with our always expanding component portfolio."
"We are honored to receive this prestigious award and thank Vishay Intertechnology for recognizing the outstanding efforts of the Digi-Key team," said David Stein, vice president of global supplier management at Digi-Key. "We are proud to partner with such a Global leader in our industry, and our achievement is a shared partnership success."
For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Vishay products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.
About Vishay Intertechnology
Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.2 million components, with over 2.2 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,200 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation – IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
Editorial Contact
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com