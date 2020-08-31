THIEF RIVER FALLS, Minn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi-Key Electronics, a global electronic components distributor, announced that it is the preferred partner of the Industry Tech Days Virtual Conference hosted by EETech. Industry Tech Days is the largest ever virtual trade show and conference for electrical engineers worldwide and will be held Aug. 31 – Sept. 4, 2020 on the community-driven website, All About Circuits. The trade show will feature industry leaders, technical sessions, 300+ articles, videos, and whitepapers, and more than 100 giveaway prize packages.
Digi-Key will be presenting live webinars every day of the conference, with a keynote panel featuring President and COO Dave Doherty on Friday, Sept. 4, on the emergence of the virtual supply chain in a COVID-19 world.
"We're thrilled to sponsor this great event with EETech," says Brooks Vigen, director of global strategic marketing for Digi-Key. "This event fills a need for bringing the industry together in our current, distanced environment. We're excited to learn from other industry partners and share our expertise with the community that we have missed seeing in person this year."
All registrants will be entered to win 1 of 100 giveaway packages, including development boards, soldering mats and tee shirts. Digi-Key is sponsoring the grand prize, which is a commercial-grade LulzBot 3D printer. To register for the event, visit the Tech Days registration page.
"In-person events in the foreseeable future will be heavily reduced and limited," said Adam LaBarbera, co-founder and CEO of EETech. "Our goal is to replicate the traditional, in-person trade show experience in an internet-suitable format. We want our community to gain significant value from the experience and interaction."
Attendees of the event will be able to watch live and on-demand sessions by the best speakers in the industry, and also have the opportunity to participate in live Q&As. Additionally, participants will get to connect with thousands of attendees, exhibitors, and speakers in real-time, with private chats in the Digi-Key Technology Pavilion.
For more information about the Industry Tech Days event, visit the event page.
About Digi-Key Electronics
Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, and provides access to unlimited adjacent products and technologies through their online Marketplace. They offer more than 10.6 million components, with over 2.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 1,300 quality name-brand manufacturers. In addition, Marketplace Product provides a singular shopping experience for all things related to technology innovation — IoT, industrial automation, test and measurement and more. Additional information and access to the world's broadest resources for technology innovation can be found by visiting www.digikey.com and on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Instagram, and LinkedIn.
About EETech:
EETech Media is redefining the modern electronics media company by empowering the smartest voices with the technology to create premium content, connecting with an annual audience of over 15.6 million young, educated, electrical engineering professionals. EETech partners with hundreds of companies in the electrical engineering industry and runs its own portfolio of EE websites that includes, among others, All About Circuits and Control Automation.
About All About Circuits:
All About Circuits is one of the world's largest and most active independent online communities for electrical engineers. Founded in 2004 with only a forum and open-source textbook, AAC has grown over the years into a thriving community of engineers collaborating and sharing expertise. AAC provides resources and facilitates discussion amongst EEs to provide real-world solutions to the challenges they face today. Whether you're learning RF design, honing your PCB layout skills, figuring out Verilog, or looking for inspiration for your next design, AAC is your home for technical information, news, and tools.
Editorial Contact
Shelli Lissick
Bellmont Partners
+1 651 276 6922
digikey@bellmontpartners.com