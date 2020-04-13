HOPKINS, Minn., April 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digi International®, (NASDAQ: DGII) (www.digi.com), a leading global provider of Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and services, has been awarded Platform of the Year for the Enterprise Market by Compass Intelligence for its Digi XBee® Tools. The 8th Annual Compass Intelligence Tech Awards recognize top companies, products and technology solutions in mobile, IoT and emerging technology industries.
Digi XBee is a mainstay of IoT innovation that offers enterprises a complete wireless networking solution including flexible, easy-to-use modules, gateways, software and device management. In July, Digi shipped its 15 millionth Digi XBee module and marked the occasion by formally introducing Digi XBee Tools, a suite of software and development tools aimed to simplify tasks throughout the product lifecycle to simplify the way systems are developed, built, deployed and managed:
- Development: Accelerate hardware and software evaluation and development with enhanced coding, configuration and testing tools including: MicroPython + PyCharm IDE plug-in, Digi XBee Interface Board (XBIB-C) and the Digi XBee GPS Daughterboard.
- Manufacturing: Quickly program Digi XBee devices to scale up production with the Digi XBee Multi-Programmer.
- Deployment: Simplify site survey, provisioning, testing and debugging tasks with Digi XBee Network Assistant, Digi XBee Mobile App and the Digi XBee 3 USB Adapter.
- Management: Monitor and manage Digi XBee networks securely and with ease from anywhere, including performing mass firmware updates and receiving automatic alerts with Digi Remote Manager®.
"We are honored to ring in the 15th birthday of Digi XBee with a win of the Compass Intelligence Tech Awards," said Digi International CEO Ron Konezny. "Digi is committed to innovative IoT solutions that span hardware software and services. From the moment you launch development through daily monitoring and management of networks, Digi is there to ensure our customers achieve IoT excellence. We are proud to be recognized amongst a strong pool of enterprises that strive to make truly innovative products to enhance business solutions on a global scale."
"Compass Intelligence is honored to recognize exceptional tech companies, products, and solutions," states Stephanie Atkinson, CEO & founder of Compass Intelligence. "Honoring these companies that have put in an extraordinary amount of time, dedication, and innovation for the technology industry is very special."
For more information on the Digi XBee Tools, please visit: https://www.digi.com/products/embedded-systems/digi-xbee/digi-xbee-tools
For the full list of Compass Intelligence Tech Award winners, visit: https://www.compassintelligence.com/press-releases
About Digi International
Digi International (NASDAQ: DGII) is a leading global provider of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products and solutions. We help our customers create next-generation connected products and solutions to deploy, monitor and manage critical communications infrastructures and compliance standards in demanding environments with high levels of security, relentless reliability and bulletproof performance. Founded in 1985, we've helped our customers connect over 100 million things, and growing. For more information, visit Digi's website at www.digi.com, or call 877-912-3444 (U.S.) or 952-912-3444 (International).
