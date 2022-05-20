Digiarty Software, a global leader in providing multimedia solutions, is celebrating its 16th anniversary. To commemorate, the company is offering a killer Buy One Get One (BOGO) deal on its best-selling DVD/video media toolkit for a limited time until prices go back up on June 15, 2022.
CHENGDU, China, May 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In celebration of the company's 16th anniversary, Digiarty Software announced today the arrival of the Anniversary Sale, the company's biggest and most popular shopping event of the year. From today to June 15, 2022, users can enjoy unbeatable discounts on the flagship DVD ripper or video converter with an additional free license of the well-loved DVD copier or iPhone manager per purchase.
The Buy One, Get One lineup includes the iconic media tools of the company:
1. WinX DVD Platinum BOGO deals: BOGO up to $79.95 off WinX DVD Platinum and WinX DVD Copy Pro
2. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe BOGO deals: BOGO up to $39.95 off WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe and WinX MediaTrans
Snag the best media tools at steep discounts and grab free gifts at https://www.winxdvd.com/promotion.htm
Digiarty 16th Anniversary BOGO promotion details:
1. WinX DVD Platinum BOGO deals: WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is now marked down from $49.95 to $29.95 for a single license. Each purchase will receive a free copy of the WinX DVD Copy Pro ($59.95 valued).
WinX DVD Ripper Platinum - digitize new and old movie DVDs to MP4, AVI, MPEG-4, MOV, and other formats; make 1:1 safe copies of classic DVDs that are out of print or hard to find; and convert physical discs for easier playback on PCs, phones, tablets, Plex, etc. The workflow is well optimized with GPU to offer the industry No.1 speed – about 5 minutes to convert a DVD to H.264/H.265. Its unique title check mechanism gets updated annually to support the latest encrypted DVDs. Every year, over 3,600,000 discs are converted using it.
WinX DVD Copy Pro – a useful program to archive a DVD in 9 DVD backup modes. Easily copy DVD to DVD, DVD to ISO image, DVD to Video_TS folder, DVD to MPEG2, etc. in 1:1 quality.
2. WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe BOGO deals: WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe is now marked down from $29.95 to $19.95 for a single license. Each purchase will receive a free copy of WinX MediaTrans ($29.95 valued).
WinX HD Video Converter Deluxe - convert among MKV, MOV, AVI, MP4, and any other formats. It has undergone big overhauls to offer Level-3 Hardware Acceleration for 5x faster speed, add support to HEVC, Prores, DivX, Xvid, H.264, VP9, 60fps, 8K, etc., deliver the 40%-90% compression ratio without quality loss, and more. It's a must-have for vloggers to handle videos from mobiles, GoPro, DJI, DSLR cameras, and other modern devices and has helped process over 50,000,000 videos per year.
WinX MediaTrans – an easy-to-use iPhone manager that can effortlessly transfer movies, music, photos, ringtones, iBooks/ebooks, and other data between iOS and the computer without erasing the existing data.
"The last 16 years have given us plenty of reasons to celebrate," said Jack Han, CEO of Digiarty Software. "We have built the most powerful DVD ripper, the fastest 4K video converter, and have received exciting accolades from 2000+ sites like CNET and PCMag. Take a look back at some of the specific milestones that we have made, our hearts are filled with gratitude. Our ongoing success relies on the trust and support of customers. We offer this BOGO deal on our full product line as thanks to our customers and hope they can snag some great items!"
About Digiarty Software Inc.
With more than 16 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use video audio applications based on Windows and macOS. It has specialized in disc backup, video conversion/resizing, iPhone management, and more, and engaged with over 180,000,00 satisfied users, spanning over 200 countries all over the world.
