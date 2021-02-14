CHENGDU, China, Feb. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- 2020 and before, Valentine's Day could be always be celebrated at theaters, concerts, coffee places, restaurants, and other places outside. Valentine's Day 2021 is a different story. It might be impossible to go out on this year's Valentine's Day during COVID-19, but it's the perfect day to cuddle up with him or her and enjoy a romantic film after a home-cooked dinner. Some movies may have no releases planned on streaming services, it's time to make full use of DVDs. With a DVD converter program, watching a DVD is even more convenient than using a streaming service. Here, Digiarty Software brings its flagship products WinX DVD Ripper and WinX DVD Ripper Platinum to watch DVD movies freely on any device at any place. Get the freebie on its official page:
WinX DVD Ripper offers an easy way to copy both homemade and commercial DVDs to phones, tablets, TVs, Chromecast, NAS, Plex, Cloud, and rip DVDs to MP4, AVI, WMV, MOV as well as other digital video formats. With the tool, users can watch DVDs with him or her, and families on a TV, a phone, a tablet, a computer, any device, at the most comfortable place. The more flexible and more enjoyable way to view a DVD will ignite a little more romance in a relationship on Valentine's Day 2021.
Digiarty also introduces WinX DVD Ripper Platinum, the advanced version of WinX DVD Ripper, to help backup Romantic movies on DVDs to ISO image, MPEG2 file, backup DVD main, or full title. WinX DVD Ripper Platinum supports a wider range of DVDs, embracing old scratched/damaged/unplayable DVDs, new DVD releases, Japanese DVDs, 99-title DVDs, and more. With support for level-3 hardware acceleration and Intel Hyper-threading technology, the advanced version increases DVD processing speed to 500fps, at least 5x faster than other DVD conversion software. Users don't have to speed much money or time to have a fun, safe, and romantic movie night on 2021 Valentine's Day.
Pricing and Availability
WinX DVD Ripper is free and its advanced version WinX DVD Ripper Platinum is priced at $59.95. More discounts are available to everyone during Valentine's Day. Buy WinX DVD Ripper Platinum at a discount price at https://www.winxdvd.com/dvd-ripper-platinum/buy.htm.
Registered users can enjoy its full features and free update to the latest version.
About Digiarty Software, inc.
With over 14 years of development, Digiarty has become a world-leading provider of personal and home-use multimedia software based on Windows and macOS. It makes easy work of - free DVD ripping, DVD copy, DVD burning, 4K/HD video conversion, video processing, online media download, recording, media playback, iPhone file management, and more for movie/music addicts, handset owners, video game players, etc.
