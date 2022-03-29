NEW YORK, March 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- DigiCom, a leading growth and acquisition marketing agency, today announced year-over-year growth of 477% in their customized programs designed to position emerging direct to consumer companies for growth. DigiCom's growth was driven by helping their clients scale in a difficult pandemic market environment.
In 2021, DigiCom worked across 13 different market verticals and expanded into new regions including the United Kingdom, Canada, Europe, and Australia. While many advertisers were pulling back due to IOS changes and pandemic concerns, DigiCom helped their clients move successfully in a different direction resulting in growth ranging from 100-400%.
"DigiCom is the agency partner we always wished we had in our previous in-house marketer lives," said Hemant Varshney, Founder and CEO of DigiCom. "We're obsessive data-driven marketers pulling from multidisciplinary strategies to unlock scale and we pride ourselves on our clients' success and will stop at nothing to help them grow. While 2021 was another challenging year, we worked with our clients around attribution loss + modeling, pivoted strategies to focus on total business conversion volume or revenue growth, diversified their network mix, and tested new audiences and creative strategies which ultimately yielded great results. We work as an integrated partner and go above and beyond in our efforts to communicate with our team members and our clients. We are in our client's slack channels, emails, weekly meetings, and business meetings with the goal of always being in lockstep with them as they grow."
DigiCom's approach is one of a high-touch strategic partner and marketing consultancy to provide growth programs for e-commerce brands and advising across all aspects of their clients customer acquisition process.
DigiCom's Growth Expansion service portfolio for emerging brands includes:
- Brand Launch and Growth Acceleration to help companies develop a robust growth strategy and provide services to set up all growth channels, generate creative for advertising, manage all campaigns, and build a foundation for insightful data analysis.
- Conversion Rate Optimization by creating and automating the landing page; running A/B, multivariate, multivariable, and multipage testing; providing website design consultation; and optimizing test plan creation, management, analysis, and insights reporting
- Creative Development by their team of expert graphic designers, copywriters, creative producers, and strategists that know exactly what it takes to make their client's brand look, sound, and perform best.
Hemant Varshney is the Founder and Chief Executive of DigiCom and has played a pivotal role in all aspects of the rapidly changing digital marketing industry for over 14 years. Beginning his career as a media manager, consultant, he transitioned to positions including Head of Growth, Vice President at a hyper-growth agency where he managed a team of over 30, and COO at a growth consultancy. Over his career, Hemant has worked alongside clients like HelloFresh, BarkBox, Babbel, Nom Nom Now, FabFitFun, The Mayfair Group, Kindra, Made By Nacho, American Express, and more to help scale their digital acquisition programs. He now leads the team at DigiCom in their quest to position emerging brands for success and scale.
About DigiCom
Digicom started with an idea to build and scale internet businesses through a marketplace designed to connect manufacturers & buyers. DigiCom services focus on brand launch, growth acceleration, and direct to consumer digital marketing. Founded in New York, NY in 2015, DigiCom is a no bullshit marketing agency focused on building stories, customer bases, and revenue for emerging direct to consumer brands. For more information, please visit http://www.DigiCom.io
