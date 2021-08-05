BEAVERTON, Ore., Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) reported financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
Revenue for the second quarter of 2021 decreased three percent to $6.3 million compared to $6.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, reflecting lower revenue from Government services and Commercial subscriptions, partially offset by higher Commercial services revenue.
Operating expenses for the second quarter of 2021 increased 65% to $19.7 million compared to $11.9 million in the same quarter a year ago, reflecting non-recurring costs of $7.5 million incurred during the three month period ended June 30, 2021. These costs were associated with the Separation Agreement and General Release we entered into on April 12, 2021 with our former chief executive officer, as well as severance costs incurred for organizational changes we made in June 2021. Excluding the $7.5 million of non-recurring costs, operating expenses increased 2% to $12.2 million, reflecting higher consulting and legal costs, partially offset by lower recurring compensation costs.
Operating loss for the second quarter of 2021 increased 105% to $15.4 million compared to $7.5 million in the second quarter of 2020, due primarily to higher operating expenses. Excluding the $7.5 million of non-recurring costs noted above, operating loss increased 5% to $7.9 million.
Net loss for the second quarter of 2021 increased 107% to $15.4 million or $(0.94) per diluted share compared to net loss of $7.5 million or $(0.62) per diluted share in the same quarter a year ago. Excluding the $7.5 million of non-recurring costs noted above, net loss increased 6% to $7.9 million, or $(0.48) per diluted share.
At quarter-end, cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities totaled $61.1 million compared to $77.7 million at December 31, 2020.
Conference call
Digimarc will hold a conference call today (Thursday, August 5, 2021) to discuss these results and provide an update on market conditions and execution of strategy. CEO Riley McCormack, CFO Charles Beck, CLO Robert Chamness and CRO Tim Price will host the call starting at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time). A question and answer session will follow management's presentation.
The conference call will be broadcast live and available for replay here and in the investor section of the company's website. The conference call script will also be posted to the company's website shortly before the call.
For those who wish to call in via telephone to ask a question, please dial the number below at least five minutes before the scheduled start time:
Toll-Free Number: 866-562-9934
International Number: 706-679-0638
Conference ID: 2188966
If you have any difficulty connecting with the conference call, please contact Digimarc investor relations team at +1 503-469-4826.
About Digimarc
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer and leader in digital watermarking solutions and the automatic identification of media, including packaging, commercial print, digital images, audio and video.
Forward-looking statements
Except for historical information contained in this release, the matters described in this release contain various "forward-looking statements." These forward-looking statements include statements identified by terminology such as "will," "should," "expects," "estimates," "predicts" and "continue" or other derivations of these or other comparable terms. These forward-looking statements are statements of management's opinion and are subject to various assumptions, risks, uncertainties and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied from the statements in this release as a result of changes in economic, business and regulatory factors. More detailed information about risk factors that may affect actual results are outlined in the company's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and in subsequent periodic reports filed with the SEC. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which reflect management's opinions only as of the date of this release. Except as required by law, Digimarc undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date of this release.
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Income Statement Information
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
Three Month Information
Six Month Information
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
2021
2020
Revenue:
Service
$ 3,791
$ 3,892
$ 7,575
$ 7,630
Subscription
2,487
2,605
5,403
5,056
Total revenue
6,278
6,497
12,978
12,686
Cost of revenue:
Service
1,515
1,601
3,085
3,285
Subscription
534
512
1,325
1,026
Total cost of revenue
2,049
2,113
4,410
4,311
Gross profit:
Service
2,276
2,291
4,490
4,345
Subscription
1,953
2,093
4,078
4,030
Total gross profit
4,229
4,384
8,568
8,375
Gross margin:
Service
60%
59%
59%
57%
Subscription
79%
80%
75%
80%
Percentage of gross profit to total revenue
67%
67%
66%
66%
Operating expenses:
Sales and marketing
6,277
4,633
11,218
9,879
Research, development and engineering
4,213
4,208
8,344
8,641
General and administrative
9,175
3,081
12,668
6,448
Total operating expenses
19,665
11,922
32,230
24,968
Operating loss
(15,436)
(7,538)
(23,662)
(16,593)
Other income, net
18
79
28
221
Loss before income taxes
(15,418)
(7,459)
(23,634)
(16,372)
Benefit (provision) for income taxes
(4)
(2)
(10)
3
Net loss
$ (15,422)
$ (7,461)
$ (23,644)
$ (16,369)
Earnings (loss) per common share:
Loss per common share - basic
$ (0.94)
$ (0.62)
$ (1.44)
$ (1.36)
Loss per common share - diluted
$ (0.94)
$ (0.62)
$ (1.44)
$ (1.36)
Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic
16,430
12,108
16,382
12,073
Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted
16,430
12,108
16,382
12,073
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Balance Sheet Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
June 30,
December 31,
2021
2020
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents(1)
$ 21,358
$ 19,696
Marketable securities(1)
39,592
58,032
Trade accounts receivable, net
4,590
3,907
Other current assets
1,805
2,197
Total current assets
67,345
83,832
Marketable securities(1)
157
—
Property and equipment, net
3,082
3,272
Intangibles, net
6,606
6,612
Goodwill
1,114
1,114
Other assets
2,244
2,198
Total assets
$ 80,548
$ 97,028
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
$ 4,428
$ 2,827
Note payable, current
5,091
3,947
Deferred revenue
2,659
3,002
Total current liabilities
12,178
9,776
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
3,128
2,295
Note payable, long-term
—
1,118
Total liabilities
15,306
13,189
Commitments and contingencies
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock
50
50
Common stock
17
17
Additional paid-in capital
260,071
255,024
Accumulated deficit
(194,896)
(171,252)
Total shareholders' equity
65,242
83,839
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$ 80,548
$ 97,028
(1) Aggregate cash, cash equivalents, short- and long-term marketable securities was $61,107 and $77,728 at June 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively.
Digimarc Corporation
Consolidated Cash Flow Information
(in thousands)
(Unaudited)
Six Month Information
June 30,
June 30,
2021
2020
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net loss
$ (23,644)
$ (16,369)
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
Depreciation, amortization and write-off of property and equipment
717
745
Amortization and write-off of intangibles
345
431
Amortization of right of use assets under operating leases
240
233
Amortization of net premiums and (discounts) on marketable securities
(498)
96
Stock-based compensation
8,747
4,522
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Trade accounts receivable
(950)
445
Other current assets
392
361
Other assets
(19)
85
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities
1,859
(155)
Deferred revenue
(331)
(500)
Lease liability and other long-term liabilities
656
24
Net cash used in operating activities
(12,486)
(10,082)
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property and equipment
(569)
(456)
Capitalized patent costs
(290)
(311)
Maturity of marketable securities
49,722
26,439
Purchase of marketable securities
(30,941)
(19,490)
Net cash provided by investing activities
17,922
6,182
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from note payable
—
5,032
Issuance of preferred stock, net of issuance costs
—
574
Exercise of stock options
—
135
Purchase of common stock
(3,774)
(1,120)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
(3,774)
4,621
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents(2)
$ 1,662
$ 721
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at beginning of period
77,728
36,817
Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities at end of period
61,107
30,493
(2) Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities
$ (16,621)
$ (6,324)
