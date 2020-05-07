BEAVERTON, Ore., May 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC), creator of the Digimarc Platform for automatic identification, is scheduled to participate at the following virtual financial conferences in May 2020:
Oppenheimer 5th Annual Emerging Growth Conference
Date: Tuesday, May 12, 2020
Type: Virtual one-on-one meetings
15th Annual Needham Virtual Technology & Media Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. Eastern time (10:00 a.m. Pacific time)
Type: Presentation and Virtual one-on-one meetings
Webcast
17th Annual Craig-Hallum Institutional Investor Conference
Date: Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Type: Virtual one-on-one meetings
About Digimarc:
Digimarc Corporation (NASDAQ: DMRC) is a pioneer in the automatic identification of media, including packaging, other commercial print, digital images, audio and video. The Digimarc Platform provides innovative and comprehensive automatic identification software and services to simplify search, and transform information discovery through unparalleled reliability, efficiency and security. The Digimarc Platform enables applications that benefit retailers and consumer brands, national and state government agencies, media and entertainment industries, and others. Digimarc is based in Beaverton, Oregon with a growing supplier network around the world. Visit digimarc.com and follow us @digimarc to learn more about The Barcode of Everything®.