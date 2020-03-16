OTTAWA, Ontario and TORONTO, March 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Brane today announces that it is one of the first Canadian companies, in any industry, to be certified NIST level 4. This comes in addition to its current ISO 27001 and 27017 certification.
The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) was founded in 1901 and is now part of the U.S. Department of Commerce. The NIST Cybersecurity Framework provides a policy framework of computer security guidance for how private sector organizations can assess and improve their ability to prevent, detect, and respond to cyber-attacks and Level 4 is the highest level possible.
"This is the new gold standard in digital asset custody. It now joins companies like Amazon, Google, and a few select others that hold such certifications. It is a major accomplishment from the team and makes Brane a truly unique company in Canada full-stop," President & CEO, Thomas Gerginis.
"These globally recognized information security standards certifications demonstrate our commitment to meeting best practices for information security in our business." Founder and Chief Strategy Officer, Patrick McLaughlin.
Founded in 2017 Brane is a Canadian-based fintech company focused on offering institutions world-class digital asset custody solutions around the globe. Brane is ISO 27001 certified, one of the first in the world with cryptocurrency in scope, ISO 27017 certified, and NIST level 4. Brane offers advanced proprietary technology and processes with over 20 provisional patents and supports all digital assets.
Background:
In February 2013, President Obama issued Executive Order 13636, "Improving Critical Infrastructure Cybersecurity," which called on the Department of Commerce's National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) to develop a voluntary risk-based Cybersecurity Framework for the nation's critical infrastructure—that is, a set of industry standards and best practices to help organizations identify, assess, and manage cybersecurity risks. NIST issued the resulting Framework https://www.nist.gov/cyberframework in February 2014.
