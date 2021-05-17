SAN FRANCISCO, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Blockset, the leading enterprise-grade digital asset platform from BRD, today announced an influx of new clients along with early access to its new Wallet-as-a-Service offering. This increase in demand reflects the blockchain industry's rapid growth and aligns with Blockset's evolving multi-chain platform capabilities for enterprise-class access to blockchain data, in addition to its wallet services. Blockset is now powering a wide range of companies, including the largest ATM networks and tier one banks for enterprise custody, such as SBI Holdings, CoinFlip, Welthee, CoinSwitch, Coinsquare, and Wyre.
Enterprises and developers alike turn to Blockset for reliable, up-to-date blockchain data from multiple chains and currencies with compliance, monitoring, and other tools layered on top to accelerate development with enterprise-grade scalability, availability, and performance. Blockset uniquely solves three key needs for institutions:
- Multi-chain API with up to 99.999% uptime, ability to implement AML, fraud detection, and other compliance controls
- Wallet-as-a-Service white-labeled solution and professional services with flexible key management options
- Enterprise-grade account management, SLAs, and uptime guarantees
"Blockset is the clear industry leader in offering enterprise-grade SLAs that we require to guarantee high scalability, uptime, and data integrity across multiple blockchains," said Ioannis Giannaros, CEO of Wyre. "Now Wyre can focus on growing our business rather than keeping up with the specialized technical knowledge required to integrate with multiple blockchains. Every second our service is down it costs money and degrades customer trust."
"Blockset's significant growth is a clear reflection of the meteoric rise of institutional interest in the blockchain industry. Our many years of expertise in blockchain equip us with a deep understanding of the specific needs, products, and services that our partners require and value," said Adam Traidman, CEO and Co-founder of BRD. "Our clients continue to shape the Blockset offerings and, in many ways, act as partners with BRD to further usher new institutions into the industry. The major boom we are seeing is just the beginning to the next phase for crypto."
Blockset's multi-chain API enables businesses to read and write data with multiple blockchains, all while building to one specification. In the end, Blockset is beneficial for enabling large institutions to embed digital assets into their existing solutions. While Bitcoin is the oldest and most well-known blockchain network, institutions are rapidly diversifying with other crypto networks, including Ethereum, Ripple, Tezos, and others. Blockset currently supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple, Tezos, Hedera, Bitcoin Cash, Bitcoin SV, and continues to add more chains per customer demand.
Blockset is now offering early access to its Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) solution as requested by many clients. The WaaS offering expedites time to market for cryptocurrency apps by providing a white-labeled turnkey solution that optionally includes development, integrations, and professional services. The core technology stack behind WaaS is the same technology that powers more than seven million BRD users across 170 countries with over $20 billion assets under protection.
To discover how Blockset by BRD can be used to build enterprise-grade blockchain solutions, please visit http://www.blockset.com. To learn more about the Wallet-as-a-Service, visit https://blockset.com/waas. For general information, please visit http://www.BRD.com.
About BRD
BRD is a global company that's bringing blockchain-enabled financial services to the mobile generation – providing consumers with the simplest and most secure way to buy and protect bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. BRD is also the maker of Blockset, a new hosted blockchain infrastructure platform for large enterprises. Launched in 2015, and headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland, BRD is a venture-backed company that has raised $56 million from SBI Holdings, Ripple, and other top investors focused on banking, FinTech, and blockchain. The BRD application is available for both iOS and Android in 170 countries. With over seven million customers worldwide, BRD has accumulated an estimated $20 billion of crypto assets under protection and is one of the fastest-growing blockchain-enabled finance apps for everyday consumers. As for Blockset, it has already amassed an impressive roster of institutional clients which includes crypto companies and traditional financial companies. To keep up with Blockset, follow them on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn.
