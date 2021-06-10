NEW YORK, June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital Asset Research (DAR), a leading provider of crypto asset data and research, today announced the hiring of Michael Zimberg as Chief Technology Officer. Zimberg, who was most recently with Citi and has extensive Wall Street technology leadership experience, will direct DAR's technology strategy as the firm continues to enhance and expand its crypto data and pricing solutions for institutional clients.
"Michael's proven track record in guiding the development and implementation of innovative technology solutions for banks, hedge funds, and investment firms aligns perfectly with DAR's mission to deliver the most accurate crypto data and crypto pricing to institutions," said Doug Schwenk, DAR's chairman.
In his new role, Zimberg will focus on defining technology strategy, overseeing software and data architecture, and enhancing infrastructure, while also playing a key role in the delivery of new digital asset data products. He will also lead DAR's software development, business analysis, technical project management, and QA personnel.
"DAR is leading the way in providing next-generation crypto data products that institutions need," said Zimberg. "The crypto space is changing quickly and I'm excited for the opportunity to direct the continued technical evolution and expansion of DAR's solutions."
Prior to joining DAR, Zimberg was global head of product development for prime brokerage at Citi. He also held prior positions with CPP Investment Board, Pine River Capital Management, BNP Paribas, Bank of America, and Morgan Stanley where he held a range of technology leadership roles. He is a graduate of Reed College.
About DAR:
Digital Asset Research (DAR) is a specialist provider of crypto data and research. Since 2017, DAR has combined its expertise in traditional financial services and the crypto space to meet the needs of institutional clients, including asset managers, banks, custodians, family offices, fintech firms, fund administrators, hedge funds, and venture capital firms; flagship clients include FTSE Russell, who DAR partners with to deliver FTSE DAR crypto asset reference prices. DAR's core offerings include Clean Pricing & Verified Volume Data, a Crypto Events Calendar, a Reference Data Master, an Industry Taxonomy, Exchange Diligence, and Token Diligence, as well as related crypto market research.
