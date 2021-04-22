NEW YORK, April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --
The global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is expected to reach USD 98.47 million during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of almost 1% throughout the forecast period, according to the latest report by Technavio. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report also provides the market impact and new opportunities created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The increase in the number of news broadcasters and production houses is one of the major factors driving the growth of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras. It is witnessed that there will be an increase in the number of short films, theaters, dance shows, and live news broadcasts. Consequently, there has been an increase in the demand for digital broadcasts, which, in turn, has created a need for new production houses. Also, cinematographers prefer portable high-resolution cameras that maintain picture quality even after prolonged use. These factors will help in driving the growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market during the forecast period.
Report Highlights:
- Based on the segmentation by product, ENG cameras will have maximum growth in 2019. ENG cameras are easy to carry and can be used outside the studio.
- By geography, APAC is going to have sustainable growth during the forecast period, and the region will offer several growth opportunities to market vendors during the forecast period. Factors such as the increased use of 3D cameras and the presence of a number of production houses will significantly drive the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market.
- The global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is fragmented. ARRI AG, Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd., Canon Inc., Hitachi Ltd., JVCKENWOOD Corp., Nikon Corp., Panasonic Corp., RED.com LLC, Silicon Imaging Inc., and Sony Corp. some of the major market participants. To help clients improve their market position, this digital broadcast and cinematography camera market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the market leaders.
- As the business impact of COVID-19 spreads, the global digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market is expected to have a positive impact through the forecast period.
Digital Broadcast and Cinematography Cameras Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
- Detailed information on factors that will assist digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of digital broadcast and cinematography cameras market vendors
Executive Summary
- Market Overview
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2019
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024
Five Forces Analysis
- Five forces summary
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- ENG cameras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Cinema cameras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- EFP cameras - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Market opportunity by Product
Customer landscape
- Overview
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers – Demand led growth
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
- Competitive landscape
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ARRI AG
- Blackmagic Design Pty. Ltd.
- Canon Inc.
- Hitachi Ltd.
- JVCKENWOOD Corp.
- Nikon Corp.
- Panasonic Corp.
- RED.com LLC
- Silicon Imaging Inc.
- Sony Corp.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
