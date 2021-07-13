CHICAGO, July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, LLC will auction a portfolio of patents with protection in the United States and Germany. The present invention protects a digital camera with a tilt adjustable image sensor that can perform a yaw and pitch movement with respect to the lens axis. The portfolio is available through the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, auction lot 144. Conventional digital cameras can focus only on objects in a plane that is orthogonal to the lens axis. Digital cameras protected by the present invention can also focus on objects in a plane that is tilted to the lens axis, which is feasible in both static scenarios and dynamic scenarios during exposure. Christian Woehler, inventor of the patents, shared the sentiment that "combining an image sensor that can be tilted by the camera with a display giving feedback to the user about focus areas provides a groundbreaking new feature to cameras". The invention will benefit manufacturers of digital cameras, especially those of mirrorless cameras with interchangeable lenses.
To request bidder credentials or further information on this auction or other portfolios on the Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market, contact Layna Guo lguo@oceantomo.com or +1 312 327 8179.
About Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask™ Market
The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market is an open online platform to buy and sell patents. This market is an important step forward, both as a simplified solution for patent transactions as well as a source of information on patent pricing. The Ocean Tomo Bid-Ask Market uniquely combines the efficiency of an online platform with an experienced team of brokers fluent in both English and Mandarin. The market uses standard transaction documents and is open, transparent, and free to view.
