SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best advertising software of 2021.
Researchers examined solutions with features that streamline an agency's workflow as well as integration tools and reporting capabilities.
The top software companies provide project management, task management, time tracking, and team collaboration tools. Additional criteria include integration with common work management platforms like CRM, content management, and email management systems. The final list ranked systems that generate customizable reports to help users gain insight into resource management, revenue tracking, and campaign success.
"Both large and small ad agencies use high-quality solutions to effectively manage workflow and campaigns," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our product guide features the best advertising software with robust reporting tools."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 125 companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best advertising software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-advertising-agency-software/.
Best Advertising Software of 2021
- Admation
- AdPlugg
- BlueWinston Feed-Driven Product campaigns
- Celtra
- Easy Projects
- Extreme Reach
- Forecast
- Function Point
- FunctionFox
- LumenAd
- Madgicx
- Marketing 360
- MediaRadar
- Metadata
- Moat
- Quantcast
- Scanova
- Screendragon
- Workamajig
- Wrike
