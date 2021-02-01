SEATTLE, Feb. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best affiliate software companies of 2021. The high-ranking solutions were evaluated based on several key criteria and customer feedback.
The online guide examined solutions that provide affiliate management features such as promotional tools, fraud detection, program customization, commission management, and more. Each software solution was required to support customization options that allow users to modify the look, feel, and functionalities of their network and dashboard. Reporting capabilities are also an essential feature for analyzing performance metrics and affiliate statistics.
"Affiliate software is ideal for businesses with a large network of members that earn rewards for recommending products, generating views, registrations, or clicks," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts reviewed over 80 solutions and identified the most trusted and efficient options for small businesses and startups."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 80 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best affiliate software companies, please visit https://digital.com/affiliate-software/.
Best Affiliate Software of 2021
- Affise
- Awin
- CAKE
- ClickBank
- CommissionJunction
- ImpactRadius
- LeadDyno
- Offerslook
- PayKickstart
- Post Affiliate Pro
- Refersion
- Tapfiliate
- TUNE
- Vene Dash
- Voluum
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
