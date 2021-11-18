SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best augmented reality (AR) apps of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on several core features and expert feedback.
Top providers offer easy-to-use tools with little or no coding and enable users to edit and scale models, as necessary. Additional requirements include built-in integrations for e-commerce, CRM, and other relevant business systems. Solutions on the final list provide detailed reporting with AR software analytics that can include data from consumers or troubleshooting events.
"Although AR software is fairly new, it's used across various industries," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Small businesses can use this online guide to get customer feedback and find the best solution for their needs."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 45 firms across the web. To access the complete list of best augmented reality software companies, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-augmented-reality-software/.
Best Augmented Reality Apps of 2021
- AR EComm
- Augmania
- Augmentir
- Banuba
- EON 9
- Help Lightning
- HoloBuilder
- INDE - Broadcast AR
- IrisVR
- Mirra
- NuSpace
- Powertrak CPQ
- Roux by scandy
- Sayduck
- Skylight
- TeamViewer Pilot
- ViewAR SDK
- VSight Remote
- ZapWorks
