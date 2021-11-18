SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best augmented reality (AR) apps of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on several core features and expert feedback.

Top providers offer easy-to-use tools with little or no coding and enable users to edit and scale models, as necessary. Additional requirements include built-in integrations for e-commerce, CRM, and other relevant business systems. Solutions on the final list provide detailed reporting with AR software analytics that can include data from consumers or troubleshooting events.

"Although AR software is fairly new, it's used across various industries," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Small businesses can use this online guide to get customer feedback and find the best solution for their needs."

Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 45 firms across the web. To access the complete list of best augmented reality software companies, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-augmented-reality-software/.

Best Augmented Reality Apps of 2021

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

Media Contact

Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, 800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com

 

SOURCE Digital.com

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate posts or posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language, or memes may be removed by the moderator. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.