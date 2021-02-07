SEATTLE, Feb. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best benefits administration software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on type of benefits, integrations, and reporting capabilities.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated systems that enable HR teams to manage life insurance, flexible spending accounts, retirement plans, health savings accounts, commuter benefits, and other benefit programs. Each software solution was expected to offer third-party integrations with other HR and accounting systems. Other mandatory features include reporting tools that help users identify key trends and determine if they need to adjust their offerings.
"Businesses that invest in these systems can efficiently manage employee benefits, automate the enrollment process, and track program costs," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts assessed over 40 solutions to find the most reliable benefits administration software for small businesses and startups."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 40 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of benefits administration software, please visit https://digital.com/benefits-administration-software/.
Best Benefits Administration Software of 2021
-Ease
-GoCo
