SEATTLE, Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best demand planning software of 2021. The solutions on the final list were selected based on core tools and reporting capabilities.
The top 20 systems support key functions, such as sales forecasting, capacity planning, and inventory optimization. Experts at Digital.com recommend platforms with tools to help improve collaboration between the company's supply chain and other departments. The study also examined software with detailed reporting to monitor performance.
"Demand planning software makes it easier for businesses to plan and manage future customer demands," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This go-to guide was developed to help narrow the search for the best solutions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 100 solutions. To access the complete list of best demand planning software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-demand-planning-software/.
Best Demand Planning Software of 2021
- Arkieva
- Atlas Planning
- Blue Ridge
- Blue Yonder Luminate Planning
- CyberPlan
- Demand Solutions
- Demand Works Smoothie
- DemandCaster
- DynaSys
- Forecast Pro
- FutureMargin
- GMDH Streamline
- Kinaxis
- kohPlan
- Logility
- Netstock
- Oracle Demantra
- RELEX
- Smart Demand Planner
- StockIQ
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, 800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com