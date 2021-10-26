SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best e-prescribing software of 2021. The top-ranking solutions were selected based on management features, integrations, and reporting functions.

All software systems provide core functions, such as medication history, clinical alerts, and refill management. The study also examined platforms that offer integrations for EHR/EMR systems and other tools commonly used software. Experts at Digital.com evaluated programs with robust reporting features to track and improve performance.

"Physicians can increase efficiency and improve patient satisfaction with tools like e-prescription software," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our comprehensive guide includes the best solutions with reporting capabilities and must-have features."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 75 solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best e-prescribing software, please visit https://www.digital.com/best-e-prescribing-software/.

Best E-Prescribing Software of 2021

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and was formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

