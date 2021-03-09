SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best electronic signature software companies of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on key features and reporting capabilities.
All platforms from the notable list provide essential features, such as auditable trails, task tracking and reminders, customizable templates, and security and legal compliance tools. The study examined solutions that are compatible with third-party integrations like CRMs, document management, accounting, and payment systems. Additional requirements include reporting functions that enable users to track tasks, create reminders, or monitor signatures.
"With e-signature software, businesses can save time and offer clients a convenient way to sign contracts and other crucial documents," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts reviewed over 130 companies to identify the best systems on the market."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 130 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best electronic signature software, please visit https://digital.com/electronic-signature-software/.
Best Electronic Signature Software of 2021
- Docsketch
- DocuSign
- DocVerify
- DottedSign
- eSign Genie
- Formstack Sign
- HelloSign
- Legalesign
- Oneflow
- PandaDoc
- RightSignature
- Secured Signing
- SignEasy
- SignNow
- ZorroSign
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com