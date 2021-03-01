SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best employee recognition software of 2021. The highly rated platforms were selected based on core features and integration tools.
All solutions were required to offer features that track employee performance, including reward points and goal-oriented games. Research experts at Digital.com also evaluated systems that provide options for peer-to-peer reporting or manager-to-peer feedback. The final list prioritized solutions that integrate other programs to support HR department tasks and internal communications.
"We're focused on helping businesses navigate the best software options," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "This new product guide features top employee recognition software for companies that want to boost morale and improve performance."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 100 solutions. To access the complete list of best employee recognition software, please visit https://digital.com/employee-recognition-software/.
