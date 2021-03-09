SEATTLE, March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best file sharing tool software companies of 2021. The top systems were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
Each software company was required to provide multiple ways for users to store and share files with all team members. The study examined solutions that deliver added security through AES 256-bit encryption, which prevents data thieves from stealing valuable files. Experts at Digital.com recommend platforms that seamlessly integrate with frequently used apps and tools.
"File size limits, integrations, and cloud storage are just a few factors to consider when purchasing file sharing tool software," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our review guide will help simplify the buying process and educate users about must-have features."
Researchers at Digital.com conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 software solutions across the web. To access the complete list of best file sharing tool software, please visit https://digital.com/file-sharing-tools-software/.
Best File Sharing Tool Software of 2021
- Box
- Dropbox Business
- Droplr
- eFileCabinet
- FileCloud
- OnBoard
- Onehub
- ProofHub
- SAM9000 Files
- Samepage
- ShareFile
- ShareVault
- Slack
- Tresorit
- WeTransfer
- Wire
