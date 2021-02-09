SEATTLE, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best game engine software of 2021. The top platforms were evaluated based on core features and integration capabilities.
Research experts at Digital.com selected software that offer realistic graphics and support for virtual reality and multiplayer networks. Each platform was expected to provide in-app purchases like character skins, power-ups, expansion packs, and special weapons. Additional requirements include third-party integration with tools for artificial intelligence, voice chat, simulation, and optimization.
"Game engine software is ideal for individuals or a development team of programmers, artists, and writers," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This software guide includes detailed reviews, average cost, key features, and pros and cons."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 30 solutions. To access the complete list of best game engine software, please visit https://digital.com/game-engine-software/.
Best Game Engine Software of 2021
- AppGameKit
- ARKit
- Buildbox
- Clickteam Fusion 2.5
- Cocos2d
- Cocos2d-x
- Corona SDK
- CryEngine
- GameMaker
- GameSalad
- Godot
- RPG Maker VX Ace
- Stencyl
- Unity
- Unreal Engine
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
