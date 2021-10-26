SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best home health care software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on core features, integrations, and reporting tools.
All solutions were expected to support scheduling, patient records management, and compliance management. Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms that enable users to work seamlessly with other applications for billing, timekeeping, and marketing. The study also assessed systems with the capacity to generate detailed reports that help teams make informed decisions.
"Agencies can automate tasks and improve patient satisfaction with home health care solutions that offer robust reporting and integration tools," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com.
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 45 solutions. To access the complete list of best home health care software, please visit https://digital.com/best-home-health-care-software/.
Best Home Health Care Software of 2021
- AdaCare
- AgencyCore
- AlayaCare
- Alora
- AxisCare
- Carecenta
- CareVoyant
- Caspio
- ClearCare
- DEVERO
- FieldAware
- Forcura
- Homecare Homebase
- HOSPICESOFT
- Hubstaff
- KanTime Healthcare Software
- MatrixCare
- myUnity
- PointClickCare
- WellSky Home Health
