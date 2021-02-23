SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best license management software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on core features and reporting functions.
All systems were required to offer critical management tools, such as license inventory, license tracking, product activation, compliance gap alerting, automated software recognition, and more. Experts at Digital.com also examined solutions that support ERP systems, service desk apps, and other IT functions. Additional qualifications include reporting capabilities that help organizations assess and improve their license management practices.
"License management software delivers critical tools to help guarantee compliance and avoid penalties," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our product reviews cater to teams that want to understand must-have features and make informed purchasing decisions."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 solutions. To access the complete list of best license management software, please visit https://digital.com/license-management-software/.
Best License Management Software of 2021
- AssetSonar
- Baramundi Management Suite
- Certero for Enterprise
- Cryptlex
- FlexNet Manager
- Ivanti IT Asset Management Suite
- KACE Systems Management Appliance
- ManageEngine Desktop Central
- Micro Focus Asset Manager
- OpenLM
- Reprise License Manager (RLM)
- Snow License Manager
- Torii
- VIZOR License Manager
- WhiteSource
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com