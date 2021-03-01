SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best pest control software of 2021. The top-ranking systems were selected based on key features and integration capabilities.
Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms that offer tools to help improve day-to-day operations, such as pest activity and pesticide usage tracking. Additional qualifications include customer service management features like dispatch and customer service history. All solutions were required to support integration with accounting software and other systems.
"Pest control software can improve efficiency and customer service," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com. "Our experts carefully assessed hundreds of solutions to help businesses discover the best options."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 170 solutions. To access the complete list of best pest control software, please visit https://digital.com/pest-control-software/.
Best Pest Control Software of 2021
- Briostack
- Bugbase
- FieldAware
- Fieldwork
- GorillaDesk
- Housecall Pro
- Jobber
- Pest-App
- PestaRoo
- PestRoutes Software
- Pocomos
- ServicePro
- ServiceTitan
- Smart Service
- WorkWave
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
