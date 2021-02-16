SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best real estate lead generation websites of 2021. Research experts evaluated three key criteria and documented an in-depth study with pricing, and the pros and cons.
Top solutions were expected to offer lead management features that can track incoming leads, identify market segments, and monitor conversion rates and new prospects. Additional requirements include marketing tools, such as email marketing, campaign management and branded advertising. The final list prioritized platforms that can generate detailed reports to help real estate professionals measure and improve their use of lead generation.
"Real estate lead generation websites can help collect valuable information about prospects and maximize a return on investment," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This comprehensive guide is ideal for real estate professionals that want to web drive traffic and increase sales."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of numerous companies from across the web. To access the complete list of best real estate lead generation websites, please visit https://digital.com/real-estate-lead-generation-websites/.
Best Real Estate Lead Generation Websites of 2021
- AgentLocator
- BoldLeads
- BoomTown
- Chime
- InCom
- Market Leader
- offrs
- Placester
- Propertybase
- Real Geeks
- Realtor.com
- REDX
- Zillow Premier Agent
- Zurple
