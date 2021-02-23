SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best restaurant payroll software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on payment features, tax management, and integration capabilities.
All software solutions were expected to offer flexible payment tools for direct deposit or check printing. Experts at Digital.com evaluated systems that support tax reporting and filing functions. Additional requirements include pre-built integration with common restaurant industry programs and apps.
"Restaurant payroll software can help save time and reduce errors," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our expert guide makes it easier to find the most reliable systems and identify the pros and cons."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 20 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of restaurant payroll software, please visit https://digital.com/payroll-software/restaurant/.
Best Restaurant Payroll Software of 2021
- ADP Payroll
- Gusto
- Inova Payroll
- OnPay
- Patriot Payroll
- Paychex Flex
- Paycor
- QuickBooks Payroll
- Square Payroll
- SurePayroll
- Wave Payroll
- Xero + Gusto
