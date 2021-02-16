SEATTLE, Feb. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best review management software of 2021. The highly rated platforms were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
All solutions were expected to offer features, such as review monitoring, notifications, and requests. Experts at Digital.com evaluated systems with natural language processing technology which makes it possible for computers to measure sentiment, determine the context, and categorize each user review. Additional requirements include detailed reporting to help measure and improve reputation management efforts.
"Review management software can track reviews across multiple platforms and help build trust among customers or clients," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our software guide includes the most reliable solutions and in-depth reviews."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 120 solutions. To access the complete list of best review management software, please visit https://digital.com/review-management-software/.
Best Review Management Software of 2021
- Birdeye
- Brand24
- Grade.us
- Hootsuite
- Okendo
- Podium
- Reputation
- Rize
- Shopper Approved
- Swell
- TargetBay BayReviews
- Trakstar
- Trustpilot
- Yext Reviews
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
Media Contact
Christelle Feniza, Digital.com, (800) 674-2952, pr@digital.com
SOURCE Digital.com