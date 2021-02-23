SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best service desk software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on core features and reporting tools.
All solutions were expected to support service desk functionality with tools like self-service portals, remote control, and incident management. Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms that can integrate with other business platforms to manage HR, legal, or finance tasks. The final list prioritized systems that can generate robust reports.
"Service desk software not only improves efficiency, but it also helps companies make data-driven decisions," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "This guide offers in-depth reviews of the best solutions and must-have features."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 60 solutions. To access the complete list of best service desk software, please visit https://digital.com/service-desk-software/.
Best Service Desk Software of 2021
- Freshdesk
- Freshservice
- HappyFox
- HubSpot Service Hub
- Jira Service Desk
- Jitbit Helpdesk
- Kustomer
- LiveAgent
- ManageEngine ServiceDesk Plus
- Salesforce Service Cloud
- ServiceNow
- SolarWinds Service Desk
- TeamSupport
- Zendesk
- Zoho Desk
