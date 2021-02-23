SEATTLE, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best small business CRM software of 2021. The top solutions were evaluated based on key features and reporting capabilities.
Each software company was required to provide tools that facilitate lead segmentation, calendar systems, pipeline management, lead scoring, interaction tracking, and more. Research experts at Digital.com assessed third party integration with common marketing applications, service and help desks, collaborative software, and cloud storage platforms. The study also examined systems with reporting features to track team productivity or pipeline forecasting.
"CRM software is an excellent tool to help businesses track interaction and improve client relationships," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our informational guide includes expert reviews, key benefits, customer feedback, and pricing plan options."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 50 solutions from across the web. To access the complete list of best small business CRM software, please visit https://digital.com/crm-software/small-business/.
Best Small Business CRM Software of 2021
- Agile CRM
- Bitrix24
- Copper
- Freshworks CRM
- HubSpot Sales Hub CRM
- Insightly
- Keap
- Nimble
- Pipedrive
- Really Simple Systems
- Salesforce Sales Cloud
- SugarCRM
- Vtiger CRM
- Zendesk Sell
- Zoho CRM
ABOUT DIGITAL.COM
Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.
