SEATTLE, March 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best takeoff software of 2021. The top solutions were selected based on core features and reporting tools.

Experts at Digital.com evaluated platforms with essential features, such as 3D modeling, electronic plans, and issue management. All solutions were required to support integration with accounting systems and frequently used platforms. The study also assessed reporting capabilities that help users analyze best practices, estimated costs, or bid metrics.

"Takeoff software is a powerful tool for construction estimators, and this guide can help businesses determine the best solution for their needs," says Josephine Miller, PR Manager of Digital.com.

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 40 solutions. To access the complete list of best takeoff software, please visit https://digital.com/takeoff-software/.

Best Takeoff Software of 2021

