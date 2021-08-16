SEATTLE, Wash., Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best VPS hosting providers in 2021. Top-rated services were evaluated based on several criteria, including technical specs, security features, and available support.

Providers on the list all deliver large bandwidth capacity with ample RAM and storage. Experts at Digital.com examined solutions with security plans that offer secure sockets layer (SSL) and other measures to decrease downtime. The study also prioritized service providers with 24-hour live support and fast email turnarounds.

"Virtual private servers are ideal for businesses with high traffic websites and offers a more security or privacy than shared hosting," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide highlights the best VPS hosting providers and must-have features for small businesses."

Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 25 providers from across the web. To access the complete list of best VPS hosting providers, please visit https://digital.com/web-hosting/vps.

Best VPS Hosting Providers in 2021

HostGator

InMotion Hosting

Kamatera

Liquid Web

Scala Hosting

Bluehost

A2 Hosting

Hostinger

GoDaddy

GreenGeeks

1&1 Ionos

DreamHost

Interserver

HostPapa

Hostwinds

Knownhost

Accuweb

Ipage

Media Temple

Fatcow

ABOUT DIGITAL.COM

Digital.com reviews and compares the best products, services, and software for running or growing a small business website or online shop. The platform collects twitter comments and uses sentiment analysis to score companies and their products. Digital.com was founded in 2015 and formerly known as Review Squirrel. To learn more, visit https://digital.com/.

