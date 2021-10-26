SEATTLE, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Digital.com, a leading independent review website for small business online tools, products, and services, has announced the best kennel software of 2021. Research experts recommend platforms with core features, integrations, and reporting capabilities.
The top systems simplify tasks like scheduling appointments, tracking inventory, processing payments, and marketing. The study examined software that integrates with accounting tools and other third-party applications. Experts at Digital.com also selected solutions with reporting tools that can track customer information and animal health history.
"Kennel software enables owners and staff to manage day-to-day operations and automate tasks," says Christelle Feniza, Communications Manager of Digital.com. "Our guide can help small businesses identify the best solutions for their needs."
Digital.com's research team conducted a 40-hour assessment of over 70 solutions. To access the complete list of best kennel software, please visit https://digital.com/best-kennel-software/.
Best Kennel Software of 2021
- Atlantis
- Avalon Bookings Manager
- Breeder Cloud Pro
- DaySmart Pet
- Dog Biz Pro Software for Dog Professionals
- Gingr
- Grensoft
- K9 Koordinator
- Kennel Booker
- Kennel Connection
- Kennel Link
- kennelplus
- Pawfinity
- PawLoyalty
- Pet Manager
- Pet Tech Pro
- PetExec
- PetLinx
- ProPet
- Revelation Pets
